A running moose was caught on video kicking a woman in the head

In Alaska, Tracy Hansen was walking her dog when suddenly, almost out of nowhere, a moose attacked her. The woman lost consciousness for a moment, then got up – reports 24.hu.

The event was recorded on video by a woman driving by, who started filming the galloping reindeer. Only later did she see the animal running towards the woman walking the dog.

The footage shows the moose kicking Tracy in the head with its front leg.

The woman who made the video didn’t hesitate, she rushed to Tracy’s aid, she put the woman and her dog in their car and took them to the hospital. The skin on the woman’s head split open and had to be sewn together with two stitches, reports NBC News.

Here is the video: