Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Has Died at 99

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has spent whole month in hospital where he was operated.

The Royal Family has just announced the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh who was 99 years old when he passed away on 9th April, 2021.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn”

-the Royal Family wrote.

hvg.hu