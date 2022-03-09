Ukraine Has a 12-Hour Ceasefire With the Russians

On Wednesday morning, Moscow announced a ceasefire again for the cities under attack, according to Russian state media reports, and a few hours later the Ukrainian side not only confirmed the matter but also provided further details on the matter.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereschuk said they had come to an agreement with the Russians about a 12-hour ceasefire, adding that Prime Minister Denis Smihal would consult with the International Committee of the Red Cross on humanitarian corridors from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

She also reminded the Russians had formally and publicly committed themselves to a ceasefire. However, the Ukrainians had repeatedly reported that the Russians had fired escape routes. According to Vereschuk, the corridors were made available to civilians in the following areas:



Enerhodar-Zaporizhia

Sumy-Poltava

Mariupol-Zaporizhia

Volnovakha – Pokrovsk

Izjum-Lozovaya Vorzel, Bucha, Irpiny, Borogyanka, Hostomel-Kyiv



Vereschuk highlighted two sites, Mariupol and Volnovaha, which had been under siege by the Russian army for days. According to the deputy prime minister, the people of Volnovaha expected a promise to leave their hideouts without facing a rocket shower and devastating volley. Vereschuk also said a special operation was planned to evacuate an orphanage in Vorzel with 55 children and 26 employees. The BBC wrote shortly before noon that Sumy, from which thousands had been able to escape on Tuesday, had already been abandoned by civilians, mostly by car instead of by bus.

telex.hu

pixabay