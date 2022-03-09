Career Day and Job Fair at the University of Debrecen

You are about to receive your diploma or have just graduated, but you don’t know where to work?

 

Are you looking for a job or an internship programme? You don’t know how to write a cool CV which stands out from the crowd? Would you like to try what a real a job interview looks like? Are you interested in what a graphologist would say about your hand writing? Would you like to check your language skills?

 

Then come to the job fair on the 13th of april in the Main Building of the University of Debrecen.

What they offer…
– Jobs and internship programmes
– Trainings for graduates at companies
– Scholarship programmes at companies
– Student job opportunities in Hungary and abroad
– Job interview simulations
– Career advising
– CV advising
– Graphological advising
– Volunteer job opportunities
– Networking opportunities

 

More info:
E-mail: karrier.unideb@gmail.com
web: unideballasborze.hu

Facebook event

