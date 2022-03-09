The music students of the University of Debrecen are competing again

The aim of the traditional music competition series at the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen is to promote contemporary Hungarian works and to present the chamber music of Ernő Dohnányi and Leó Weiner.

Due to the epidemic situation last year, the Chamber Music Cabinet of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen and the Conservatory Foundation are organizing the National Ernő Dohnányi Chamber Music Meeting and Competition in the ZK Liszt Hall again this year.

Not only the students of the University of Debrecen will compete in the eighteenth music competition in the series, but also a number of higher education institutions dealing with music. Music students from the Liszt Ferenc University of Music, the University of Szeged, the University of Miskolc, and the Széchenyi István University are also arriving.

Chamber music groups of string, woodwind, and pianist students with full-time student status could apply for the competition, as well as one guitarist, singer, or brass student per ensemble.

