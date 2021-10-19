The Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen launches an online module “Forbidden City”

In the autumn semester of the 2021/22 academic year, the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen can start its English language course with the participation of UD 30, mainly foreign students, thanks to the offer of the Chinese partner university. Students continue their regular studies at the Faculty of General Medicine, the Faculty of Engineering, the Faculty of Economics, the Faculty of Informatics and the Faculty of Humanities. During the course, they can gain knowledge of the Chinese language, develop their communication skills, gain a deeper understanding of China’s history and culture, experience the wonders of the five thousand years of history in the Far East while “wandering” the forbidden city.

