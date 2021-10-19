Meeting of the Board of Trustees of the University of Debrecen

At the last meeting, the Board of Trustees of the István Gróf Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen discussed important economic and financial issues, the basic tasks and strategic tasks of the University of Debrecen and the maintenance foundation.

At its meeting in the Council of Rectors on Wednesday, October 13, the panel discussed a total of twenty-six agenda items.

The members of the Board of Trustees approved, among other things, the amendments to the Organizational and Operational Regulations, as well as the honorary, habilitation, doctoral regulations, the Senate election regulations and the text of the Rector’s Call for Proposals.

The event was attended by György Kossa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen, Zoltán Szilvássy, György Balla, Kálmán Győry and Tibor Szólláth, Zoltán Bács, Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Chairman of the Supervisory Board Ildikó Tamásné Orbán and members of the committee: József Mészáros and László Mancsiczky.

