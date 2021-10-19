The Mobility Fair at the University of Debrecen was a great success

Mobility, study abroad and internship opportunities were presented to the students of the University of Debrecen at the Foreign Exchange on the #ErasmusDays in the Main Building. This year’s exchange focused on the opportunities offered by the Erasmus + program.

The series of information programs for students started with Erasmus + Breakfast on 12 October and then continued with Mobility Café. In closing, the Mobility Fair and Erasmus Day were held on 14 October, where students were awaited with twelve stands and a number of study opportunities abroad.

