Four-year program ended at the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management

The aim of the more than a four-year project, which has now been completed at the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen, was the selection of the most suitable winter wheat variety for industrial production, the development of optimal cultivation technology elements and new food industry recipes.

The University of Debrecen’s partners in the program examining the wide-ranging innovative use and processing of wheat were the University of Pannon, Viresol Kft. Seven institutes of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management participated in the research and development project.

