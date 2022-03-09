The second translator competition of the UD Theater was popular

The translator competition of the UD Theater, which was announced for the second time, was popular. By the deadline, translators had received translations of almost 70 literary works from 11 languages.

The organizers were waiting for the translations of the program, which was announced to get to know the contemporary international drama edition better. The task was to translate the text or excerpt of a freely chosen contemporary drama from any language, not yet published in Hungarian, in the last thirty years, up to 20,000 characters. According to the notice, only translators for whom this is not a profession could apply. The identity of the applicants is not yet known, as it will only be revealed after the judging entries have been judged.

69 applications were received by the specified deadline. Most translated English (32), German (11), Russian (6), Romanian (6), but there were some Dutch (4), French (4), Croatian (2), Polish (1), Italian (1) ), also translated from Spanish (1) and Arabic (1).

