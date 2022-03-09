Election of representatives at the Hungarian Academy of Sciences

The 19 lecturers of the University of Debrecen may participate in the general meetings of the public body of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA) as non-academic members for the next three years. The new non-academic members will take up their duties from 1 March.

The non-academic members of the General Assembly were elected by the public body of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences for the next three years, and 19 lecturers of the University of Debrecen received trust. The full list was published on the MTA website.

9 experts from UD will be present in 9 of the 11 scientific departments, representing the interests of all those with a scientific degree and participating in Hungarian academic life as members of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in the Academy’s main decision-making body, which meets twice a year.

The new non-academic members of the General Assembly will perform their duties from March 1, 2022.

