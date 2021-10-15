New laboratories at the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen

The Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen has been enriched with laboratories helping to acquire the technologies used in the corporate environment. “Program your future!” The development implemented within the framework of the project creates an opportunity for the further training of students and lecturers, for the development of new topics.

Data security, design and operation of computer networks, enterprise network solutions and services, sensor and measurement technology – the Government IT Development Agency and the support of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology worth about sixty million forints help to teach subjects of special importance to the enterprise sector. The new student laboratories were handed over to the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen on Wednesday.

In his speech, Piroska Ailer, Deputy Rector for Institute for Mechanical and Vehicle Engineering, Department of Aircrafts and Road Vehicles, emphasized that the industry needs more and more highly trained IT professionals.

This is especially true in the case of the University of Debrecen, which is also counted on by an increasing number of multinational companies and local SMEs settling in the city in their IT training with the right number and modern, marketable knowledge.

– emphasized Ailer Piroska.

The Deputy Rector noted that in addition to the stable, theoretical background provided by the university, there is a need for the involvement of the corporate sector so that students also learn about the state-of-the-art technologies in the dynamically developing field.

András Hajdu, Dean of the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen, spoke about the fact that the three new laboratories not only help IT professionals, as the institution’s multidisciplinarity also uses tools in engineering processes, automotive developments, data science and data security research.

In the established Linux and Cisco student labs, they can acquire the knowledge required for the basics of networking, IT security, computer network design and operation, enterprise networking solutions and services, while the LabVIEW student lab can measure measurement techniques related to technical informatics, electronics, electrical engineering, provide support for courses in sensor networks, control technology, control technology, mechatronics, robotics.

ULX Kft., H-Didakt Kft., NETvisor Zrt. Participated in the establishment of the student laboratories handed over at the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen. The development carried out within the framework of the project entitled GINOP-3.1.1-VEKOP-15-2016-00001 “Encouragement and support of cooperation between educational institutions and ICT enterprises” is the KIFÜ (Government Informatics Development Agency), IVSZ (Association of Informatics Telecommunications and Electronics Enterprises) ) and ITM (Ministry of Innovation and Technology).

hirek.unideb.hu