Government Spending 2% of GDP on Higher Education This Year

The government is spending 2% of Hungary’s GDP on higher education this year, a figure that stands out not only in Europe but in the country’s history, the culture and innovation minister said in Szeged, in southern Hungary.

 

Opening the academic year, János Csák told the senate meeting of Szeged University (SZTE) that the government had decided in July to renew the process of university enrolment. “The aim is to give universities increased autonomy and freedom in selecting students, and in defining the curriculum and language requirements,” the minister said. “Culture and knowledge is a value on their own, but their true value is in serving a community,” he said. “The future of Hungary is in the teachers and students of universities, they are the stewards of Hungarian traditions and culture,” Csák said.

 

 

