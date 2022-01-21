Science and physical education at the University of Debrecen

University
Bácsi Éva

Applicants for physical education and physical education can also learn about physical education, a healthy lifestyle, and the beneficial physiological effects of exercise and exercise. The training at the University of Debrecen offers prospective students a number of research and employment opportunities.

Provides complex, comprehensive theoretical and practical knowledge at the three faculties of the University of Debrecen, physical education teacher training is also available in pairs with different general education teachers, as well as the physical education teacher-physiotherapist pair.

The training and education infrastructure is nationally unique at the university, with state-of-the-art, state-of-the-art sports halls, outdoor centers, multimedia theoretical training facilities, its own gymnastics, ball games, martial arts, fencing, athletics, and tennis, and close proximity to each other are.

 

