The man was constantly harassing his ex-girlfriend for four months

The 40-year-old man, who is suspected of making thousands of calls and texting his ex-partner’s phone number over the course of four months, has to answer for harassment. Police in Berettyóújfalu has completed their investigation.

The victim filed a complaint with the police that her former partner had been harassing her continuously since their breakup. The 40-year-old man disturbed the woman’s daily life with a plethora of phone calls and text messages.

Police began an investigation based on a report and soon confirmed what the woman had said. In four months, the resident of Dunaújváros made a total of 2,517 calls to his ex-partner’s phone number and sent him 1,178 SMS between the end of 2020 and March 2021. In these, he often fed the woman, proving her love in despair, but other times she was able to threaten her life.

Investigators in Berettyóújfalu interrogated the man as a suspect on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of harassment after obtaining evidence. The police took the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu