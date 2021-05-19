The four young people who caused a serious injury to an elderly woman in Debrecen will be held accountable for their actions

Four young men attacked an elderly woman in Debrecen. The woman was robbed and attacked so violently that she suffered a serious injury. After the crime, all four young people ran away from the scene.

Police immediately went to the scene after the report and collected data. Investigators soon identified the alleged perpetrators and launched a hunt to catch them. As a result of the coordinated measures, they were caught during that same afternoon.

The four young people were questioned as suspects, then taken into criminal custody and made a motion to arrest them, which was ordered by the Debrecen District Court on 17 May 2021.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters initiated proceedings against a resident of Hajdúdorog, a resident of Debrecen and two residents of Hencida for a well-founded suspicion of committing a group robbery.

debreceninap.hu