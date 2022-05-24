The man who broke into a Covid sampling point in Debrecen confessed to his deed

On October 31, 2021, they reported to the police that someone had broken a sampling point in Debrecen, Péterfia Street, the night before. A few days later, two Italian men and a companion from Debrecen came to the attention of local investigators, who were suspected of being linked to the crime.

According to the investigation, everyone had a special role in the trio. The 46-year-old Hungarian man provided his companions with a car for the crime, one Italian was the driver and the other foreigner broke the door of the sampling point and then took the money box. The detectives arrested the Hungarian man and the driver on November 4, 2021, in Debrecen, and identified their partner. Following the interrogation of the suspect, the 56-year-old foreigner was taken into criminal custody and a motion was made for his arrest, which was ordered by the District Court of Debrecen at the request of the prosecutor’s office. The 46-year-old local man is able to defend himself at the current stage of the proceedings.

Their third companion, an Italian citizen, also left the country and appeared at the Debrecen Police Station on 18 May 2022 to summon him. Investigators questioned him and made a detailed confession.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is prosecuting them for a well-founded suspicion of theft.

police.hu