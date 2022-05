A Moldovan citizen checked in at the Ártánd road border crossing on May 23, 2022, at 10:30 p.m. During the inspection, the border police found that an arrest warrant had been issued against the 27-year-old woman for committing a crime against property in Germany. The police handed over the circled woman to the officers of the Berettyóújfalu Police Station, who took him into custody.

