Mosquitoes will be exterminated in Hajdú-Bihar County this week

The mosquito control program will continue in 252 settlements of seven counties from Monday, the National Directorate General for Disaster Management (OKF), which is responsible for the implementation of the program, informed MTI.

Experts reduce insects in Bács-Kiskun, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Hajdú-Bihar, Heves, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Pest and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties, they said.

The local governments will be notified of the work in all cases, and the planned dates and a map of the treated areas can be found on the disaster management website, they added.

As they wrote, warming weather favors mosquito reproduction, but due to different rainfall conditions, their appearance varies greatly across the country. In recent weeks, smaller, easily accessible breeding sites have developed along the Danube, most of which have been excavated and successfully managed by professionals. At the same time, several smaller flood waves traversed the Tisza and the Bodrog, creating ideal habitats for mosquitoes and hatching en masse.

Nowadays, the mosquito repellent is delivered in the form of a cloud of spray or mist with spray equipment mounted on a car, he added.

The pesticide applied in very small amounts would be harmful to humans, pets, and plants, only in thousands of doses. It sprays only half a liter per hectare and decomposes a few hours after application. Mosquito control is carried out late at night in the settlements, the OKF explained.

