Flower Days in the Agora

How is the flower calendar made? Which plant flower is edible or even delicious? How do flowers attract pollinators and what effect would bees have on the Earth if they were extinct? What herbs could our ancestors use to preserve their health 3,000 years ago? In connection with the Flower Carnival, the Agora awaits visitors with an extraordinary opening for five days from 18 to 22 August 2021, with special “floral” programs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Among other things, those interested can get acquainted with the most beautiful flowers in the gardens and fields, hear a lecture about the most famous rose breeder in Hungary, tour the Botanical Garden, walk around the colors and conjure a colorful flower from filter paper. In addition, visitors can watch different experimental demonstrations every day, see astronomical programs in the planetarium and, of course, try out the Agora’s interactive, scientific games.

Detailed information can be found on the experience center’s website: www.agoradebrecen.hu/agora- programok/eloadasok-kiserletek

Agora Science Adventure Center