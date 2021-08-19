Mayor László Papp received the gift intended for the city of Debrecen

The creation of the unique chain required several months of work, which was carried out according to the plans of designer Hangyel Roland.

A few years ago, the idea arose that it would be worth reviving the urban traditions of wearing the Debrecen assembly as well. As a result, the 21st century costume was created, the elements of which are the cloak and the now handed over mayor ‘s chain – quotes László Papp, the Debrecen local government. The mayor added that the chain and cloak symbolize that the city of Debrecen will fully respect its traditions and past in the 21st century, but will be able to renew and develop, Papp said.

In the color scheme of the mantle, the colors of the city – blue and gold – appear, which signify dignity, respect and cohesion.

The chain is made of the noblest folk and public service elements, which basically expresses the values, self-determination, dignity and support of the citizens of the city of Debrecen – said János Koskocsák, the managing director of Bauviv Kft.

The finished chain is the work of 7 jewelers who specialize in various areas of jewelry making to make a 600 gram chain of polished copper alloy.

Hundreds of years old motifs related to Debrecen have been displayed on it, which have a deep meaning, but rethinking it all, modernizing it a bit, refining the forms and making sure that the original meanings are not damaged – pointed out Roland Hangyel, designer.

János Mazsu, the chairman of the Debrecen Treasury Committee, emphasized that the center of the chain is given by the most common and official symbol of the Debrecen public power, the coat of arms of the city of Debrecen. Who added: In addition to the sovereignty of Debrecen, the res publica of Debrecen and the self-determination of the citizens of Debrecen, the symbol of belonging, belonging to one’s homeland, and Hungarian statehood also appears on the chain. In addition to the Hungarian and Debrecen folk art motifs, there is a male and female motif on the chain, which gives the community, the family and infinity, its continuity to all human communities. The line of symbols is closed by the symbols of togetherness, wholeness and universe.

The mantle and chain will be worn together by the mayor for the first time at the August 20 ceremonial assembly, and later on the festive occasions will also be visible to mayors and members of the assembly – read the announcement.

Debrecen City Hall Press