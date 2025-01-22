These streets will be without water on Thursday in Debrecen

The waterworks company will be carrying out maintenance in several areas of Debrecen, resulting in water outages in multiple streets.

On January 23, 2025 (Thursday), from 8:00 AM to approximately 1:00 PM, water service will be interrupted due to the disconnection of drinking water supply pipes, affecting all properties along Nyáry Pál Street.

On the same day, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, water service will be suspended due to mainline reconstruction work at the SPAR store on Derék Street and the Főnix Pharmacy at Angyalföld Square 1.

From 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, water outages will also affect the Kazinczy Ferenc Elementary and Arts School (19 Margit Square), the Margit Square branch of the DMJV United Nursery Institution, the Margit Square Swimming Pool, and the Debrecen Holy Family Church at 1 Holló László Promenade.