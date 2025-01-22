Debrecen’s tourism breaks records

Never before have so many tourists visited Debrecen as in 2024. Domestic and international guests collectively spent more than 690,000 overnight stays in the city, with the number of visitors exceeding 234,000.

This was reported by Diána Széles, the Deputy Mayor of Debrecen, on her social media. According to her, the number of guest nights increased by 19%, and the number of visitors rose by 10% compared to the outstanding year of 2023. Domestic guest nights accounted for 51%, while international guest nights made up 49%.

The Deputy Mayor believes the city’s success is largely due to its diverse year-round events and programs, international sports events like the Women’s Handball European Championship and the European University Games, as well as the growth of business and conference tourism.

(Debreceni Nap)