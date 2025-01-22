The 2025 WATCH program kicks off at the Agóra

The 2025 WATCH program launched with a record number of applicants at the Agóra Science Center. This career orientation program, specifically designed for high school girls and organized in partnership with NI (now part of Emerson Test & Measurement Business), welcomed 70 students to its foundational course in January. Running until mid-June, the program allows participants to explore engineering disciplines and engage in the development of a real 21st-century project.

Launched in 2021, this unique initiative aims to make STEM fields and engineering careers more appealing to young people through hands-on problem-solving based on real-life tasks.

During the WATCH sessions, participants will explore topics such as smart devices, programming, 3D modeling, and printing, while also building foundational knowledge in electronics. They will also have the opportunity to meet successful engineers at accompanying events, gaining firsthand answers to their questions. As in previous years, this year’s program will culminate in a grand closing event in June, where participants will showcase the interactive tools they developed during the program. These creations will also be on display at public events such as the Campus Festival in June, the Researchers’ Night, and the Science Fair in the fall.

This January marks the fourth installment of the WATCH program, which has attracted over 150 high school girls in the past three academic years. Previous projects have included smart mirrors, laser spirographs, automatic pet feeders, mini robots, weather stations, robotic hands, LED cubes, and reflex testers. Some of the creations from the WATCH workshop have earned a permanent spot in Agóra’s Interactive Space, such as the laser harp, servo motor clock, plasma plate, sand art table, and rotating lotus.