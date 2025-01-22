New medicines may emerge from the University of Debrecen’s cooperation with Uzbekistan

The collaboration between the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Debrecen and the Tashkent Institute of Pharmacy is paving the way for the development of several new herbal-based pharmaceutical products. The partnership also plans to research and develop bacteriophage-based medications.

The cooperation, which began nearly five years ago, was initiated through Meditop Pharmaceutical Ltd., facilitating visits from Central Asian delegates to explore activities at the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of General Medicine, the Institute of Pharmacology and Pharmacotherapy, and the Department of Pharmaceutical Technology at the Faculty of Pharmacy.

The dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy explained to hirek.unideb.hu that pharmaceuticals have been a key strategic area at the university for some time. The three parties formed a consortium, securing a joint bilateral research and development project aimed at creating prototypes of plant-based active ingredients and developing strategies for scaling their production by the end of November 2025. The project has received a funding allocation of 70 million HUF.

“We are conducting comparative studies on the active ingredient content of Artemisia annua (sweet wormwood) and Salvia officinalis (common sage), both found in Hungary and Uzbekistan. During the development, we will create lozenges and hard capsules containing antiseptic and anti-inflammatory agents, as well as hydrogels/ointments, ear drops, and specialized wound care solutions,” explained Dean Ildikó Bácskay.

In 2023, a delegation from the Faculty of Pharmacy visited Tashkent, leading to the establishment of an educational partnership. Uzbek students spent two weeks at the faculty in Debrecen, participating in the English-language pharmacy program. Under the Ph.D. framework, Uzbek students will continue to visit for month-long study periods.

Last week, the vice rector and director of international relations from the Tashkent Institute of Pharmacy visited the University of Debrecen. Hosted by Rector Zoltán Szilvássy and Dean Ildikó Bácskay, the meetings explored institutional-level opportunities for educational and research collaborations supported by the Hungarian government.

“Collaboration in the pharmaceutical industry can be exceptionally dynamic, offering mutual benefits in education, research, development, business partnerships, and manufacturing,” emphasized the dean.

She also noted the possibility of a new grant proposal to research and develop bacteriophage-based medicines.

After the discussions, the Uzbek guests toured the university’s Türk Sarok (Turkic Corner), a community space dedicated to showcasing the cultural heritage, traditions, and language of Central Asian nations.

