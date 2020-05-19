New Basis For Running Universities Boosts Flexibility

The six more universities to be run by foundations will be able to meet future challenges more flexibly, a state secretary of the innovation and technology ministry said.

In the current structure, state-run universities need to meet budgetary, asset management law and public procurement obligations, József Bódis, who is in charge of education, told public news channel M1. Under the new operational structure, the universities will be able to react faster and more flexibly to economic and international challenges and to the students’ needs, he said.

The first Hungarian university to be operated by a designated asset management foundation was Budapest’s Corvinus University, Bódis noted.

The new arrangements cover the University of Veterinary Medicine Budapest, the University of Miskolc, the Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design Budapest, the Neumann János University, the University of Sopron and the Széchenyi István University of Győr.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay