Plus Bond Weekly Sales Decline, But Still Above Lockdown Levels

The latest weekly sales of the Hungarian Government Securities Plus bonds for retail investors reached 32.9 billion forints (EUR 92.5m), down from 42.7 billion in the previous week, but still higher than sales at the start of the coronavirus crisis, according to the Government Debt Management Agency (AKK).

Weekly sales had slipped to 20-25 billion in the weeks after lockdown measures were introduced in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Plus bond, which pays an annualised yield of 4.95% if held for the full five-year maturity, has attracted record demand among retail investors in Hungary, taking some of the heat off the real estate market where home prices, especially in the capital, had earlier risen faster than anywhere in the European Union.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay