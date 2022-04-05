Easter long ago and today – the series of scientific dissemination of the University of Debrecen continues

The Science Café, the scientific dissemination series of the University of Debrecen, will continue, in which Elek Bartha, professor of the Department of Ethnography of the Faculty of Arts, will give a lecture entitled “Tradition and Sacredness – Past and Present” on Wednesday, April 6 at 5 pm at the Forum Shopping Center Libri, Csapó u. 30.

The biennial program of the Scientific Directorate of the University of Debrecen, launched in 2013, promotes the latest, most interesting scientific results in an understandable, sometimes playful way outside the walls of the institution.

The university’s lecturers, researchers, doctoral students, and doctoral candidates from all over the institution are happy to take on the unusual venue, as there are no borders for the promotion of science, said Zsuzsa Mándy, an employee of the Scientific Directorate of UD.

