A new era for Debrecen International Airport: Tel Aviv – Debrecen flights resume

On April 24, a significant milestone will be achieved for Debrecen International Airport as Israir Airlines launches a direct flight between Tel Aviv and Debrecen.

This new route will strengthen ties between the eastern Hungarian region and Israel, enhancing opportunities for tourism and business travel alike.

The flights will operate twice a week, every Monday and Thursday, offering flexibility and convenience for travelers. Israir Airlines’ inaugural flight is scheduled for April 24, marking the beginning of this exciting venture.

Tickets for the Tel Aviv – Debrecen route start at approximately $400, making this an attractive option for passengers seeking both convenience and value. The pricing positions Israir Airlines as a competitive player in the market for travel between these two vibrant destinations.

(airportal.hu)