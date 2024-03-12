Workshop on publication strategies in the library of the University of Debrecen

On Friday, the University and National Library of the University of Debrecen (DEENK) organized a workshop for the winners of the Excellence Ph.D. Scholarship of the Foundation for the University of Debrecen by Count Tisza István. At the event held in Sziget, young researchers learned about the most important and latest information about publishing.



The new scholarship system developed to support the academic career model was announced in February 2023 by the University of Debrecen and the István Gróf Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen, which maintains the institution. The Excellence PhD Scholarships were awarded for the first time last September by seventeen outstanding doctoral students who won the competition.

The aim of the meeting, entitled the 20th century research life cycle, is for young researchers to get to know DEENK’s services, which can help the research results reach as wide a circle as possible

– Gyöngyi Karácsony said in his welcome speech.

The director general of DEENK highlighted that the conversation does not only provide new information for the participants, as the feedback can also provide guidance and ideas for further student- and researcher-friendly expansion of DEENK’s services.

For the first time in the program, those interested were introduced to the research life cycle model developed at the University of Florida.

The first is the planning phase, which is about the structure of the research activity and the determination of the expected results. The project cycle is the period of research and measurements, followed by the period of publication, when the achieved results – in some form – can already be published, and the fourth – which is new in the 21st century. In the 20th century, however, it is increasingly important – publication management, which is important from the point of view that new scientific results are available as widely as possible

– Judit Fazekas-Paragh, head of the Education and Research Support Department of DEENK, explained the stages of the four-step model in her presentation.

In addition to getting to know the model, the participants were also able to gain insight into the various support services of DEENK and received information about the CoARA initiative aimed at the comprehensive reform of scientific performance evaluation from Ádám Száldobágyi, who is the data steward of the University of Debrecen, i.e. a data management specialist. During the group work following the presentation, it was also revealed how much the Ph.D. students know and use these during their research and the publication of their scientific results achieved so far.

