The University of Debrecen and Mansoura University have concluded an agreement in the field of agricultural studies

The contract was signed in the presence of the Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Mohamed Ayman Ashour and the Minister of Culture and Innovation János Csák, Vice Rector Endre Harsányi in Cairo.



Based on the partnership agreement established in the 1st Egyptian-Hungarian Rectors’ Conference framework, the University of Debrecen and Mansoura University aim to build higher education, scientific and cultural relations, and to implement research, student and faculty mobility.

Within the framework of the agreement, experts from the Faculty of Agriculture of Mansoura University and the Agrarian Research Institutes and Tangazdaság Nyíregyházi Research Institute of the University of Debrecen plan joint scientific research in addition to sharing their professional experience, and also intend to work together in the field of academic publications and international student recruitment. In addition, they will cooperate on the compilation of courses, training programs and educational materials in the future

– Endre Harsányi, the vice-chancellor responsible for the development of agricultural and food science at the University of Debrecen, told hirek.unideb.hu.

The purpose of the Egyptian-Hungarian Rectors’ Conference was, among other things, to explore new opportunities for future research cooperation. The specialists first identified the possibility of developing partnerships in the field of water management in addition to agricultural sciences. In addition, in connection with the topic of agricultural production, irrigated cultivation and the development of varieties resistant to weather changes were also discussed.

At the international forum organized for the first time, the heads of Hungarian higher education institutions were represented by Minister János Csák and a sixteen-member delegation of the Hungarian Rectors’ Conference, who were received by the Supreme Council of Universities of Egypt and the rectors of seventeen Egyptian higher education institutions, led by Minister Mohamed Ayman Ashour.

(unideb.hu)

Photo: MRK