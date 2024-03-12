The Board of Trustees of the University of Debrecen held its March meeting

The strategic goals and tasks of the University of Debrecen, the international treaties concerning the institution that have already been approved by the Senate, some amendments to the operating and employment regulations, as well as the business and asset management plans of DE were also on the agenda at the last meeting of the board of trustees of the sustaining foundation. At the event, one of the grantees of the application for the 2023/2024 academic year, Péter Török, a university professor at the Department of Ecology, received the title of GTIDEA Professor.



The board of trustees of the Gróf Tisza István Foundation for the University of Debrecen, which maintains the University of Debrecen, held its second meeting this year. Before the meeting, in the presence of the members of the board of trustees, the board awarded Péter Török, professor of the Faculty of Science and Technology’s Ecology Department, the GTIDEA Professor title, which he earned for his outstanding teaching, research and professional work.

Among the items on the agenda, the board of trustees dealt with strategic issues, discussed and approved the decisions of the Senate. The members of the board informed themselves about the international contracts affecting the institution based on the Business Regulations of the University of Debrecen, as well as proposed amendments to Appendix No. 10 of the SzMSz on the filling of individual positions, the application procedure and other employment rules.

In addition, the members of the board of trustees reviewed the options for amending the main part of the Organizational and Operational Regulations of the University of Debrecen, and also discussed the university’s 2024 operational, business and asset management plan.

The board also decided that GTIDEA will announce its scholarships this year as well, and their calls will be published soon. All members of the board of trustees took part in the meeting, in addition to them, the secretary of the board of trustees, chairman of the supervisory board, auditor and auditor were also present.

(unideb.hu)