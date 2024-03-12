The victim of last week’s Faraktár Street accident, an employee of the Csokonai Theater, has passed away

The number of victims of the tragedy in Debrecen on March 4 has risen to two. The Csokonai National Theater announced shocking news on Monday.

“We were shocked to learn of the tragic news that our colleague and friend Szilvia Hunya, the secretary of the opera department of the Csokonai National Theater, who was injured in the accident on March 4, 2024, on Faraktár Street in Debrecen, passed away today despite professional hospital treatment”

– announced the institution.

They wrote that Hunya Szilvia had worked in the theater since 2006. The Csokonai National Theater considers their co-worker to be their own dead, and they will take care of her funeral later.

