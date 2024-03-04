Tragedy on Faraktár Street: A Woman Died, Two People Are in Critical Condition

Two cars collided and then drove onto the sidewalk and swept away several pedestrians on Monday afternoon in Debrecen, on Faraktár street, the police reported.

According to the National Ambulance Service, seven people were injured, one of whom died on the spot. Pál Győrfi, head of communications for the National Ambulance Service, told MTI that five ambulances, including a children’s ambulance car and a rescue helicopter had arrived at the scene.

He said that seven injured people were found on the site of the crash, of whom the life of a woman could not be saved: despite a long resuscitation attempt, she died on the spot. He added that one child and one adult were transported to Kenézy Gyula Hospital in a life-threatening condition, while four adults were transported to Kenézy Gyula Hospital in stable condition with minor injuries. According to the National Disaster Management Directorate, the tragedy occurred in Faraktár street, near the 1st kilometer of main road no. 48.

debreceninap.hu

MTI