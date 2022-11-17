Debrecen Police Looking For a Thief – Do You Recognize Him?

The Debrecen Police Department is conducting an investigation into the suspicion of theft. According to the investigation, on April 29th, 2022, a woman’s wallet was stolen at the station on Petőfi Square, Debrecen.

The alleged perpetrators were recorded. The Debrecen Police Department asks that anyone who recognizes the men in the photo or has information about the crime to report in person at the Debrecen Police Department (Budai Ézsaiás street 4, Debrecen) or make a report by phone at 06-52/457-040, which is available 24 hours a day, or the toll-free number of Telefontanú 06-80/555-111, or the toll-free emergency number 112. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.





debreceninap.hu