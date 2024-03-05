Train Caught Fire in Vámospércs

A motor train caught fire and burned in its entirety at the railway station in Vámospércs.

Besides the disaster prevention operations service, the professional firefighters from Debrecen were alerted to the fire. The units cordoned off the flames with two water jets and then extinguished them.

The passenger train (6866) that started from Debrecen to Nyírábrány at 16:35 ran only as far as Vámospércs due to a vehicle fault. Passengers could travel from Debrecen to Nagybánya with the Szamos EuroCity (EC 686) departing from Vámospércs at 17:37, which was expected to run 20-30 minutes late. The passenger train (6843) departing from Nyírábrány to Debrecen at 17:19 was expected to run 60 minutes late, Mávinform reported after the accident.

debreceninap.hu