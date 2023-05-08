A lot of sunshine is expected at the beginning of the week, later the weather will be cloudy and rainy

At the beginning of the week, sunny, dry weather is still expected throughout the country, but the maximum temperature will drop slightly and will typically be around 20 degrees Celsius. In the second half of the week, cloudiness will increase in the southwestern part of the country and there may be rain and showers, while elsewhere it is expected to be mostly sunny. Cloudy weather is to be expected across the country on Sunday – according to the medium-term national forecast of the National Meteorological Service, which was delivered to MTI.

Cloudy and sunny weather is expected on Monday, the most sunshine can be expected between the Danube and Tisza. By the morning, the light rain along the southwestern border will stop, and then dry weather is expected. The northeast wind will be brisk, and strong in the eastern half of the country, stormy gusts may also occur in Zemplén and Bodrogköz. The highest daytime temperature is between 14 and 20 degrees.

Sunny weather with cumulus clouds is expected on Tuesday, precipitation is unlikely. The northeast and east winds will pick up in several places, and there may be strong gusts. By dawn, the temperature usually drops between 4 and 9 degrees, but it can be a few degrees colder in the northern valleys. In the afternoon, the air warms up to between 15 and 20 degrees.

On Wednesday, we can expect sunny weather with cumulus clouds, cloudiness may increase in the western border region from late afternoon. Precipitation is unlikely. The south-easterly wind is lively and can be accompanied by strong gusts in places. The lowest night temperature is mostly expected to be between 5 and 11 degrees, but it can be colder in the northern valleys. The highest daytime temperature is expected to be between 16 and 21 degrees.

Cloudiness will increase in the southwestern half of the country on Thursday, rain and showers may occur there, and sunny weather with veil and cumulus clouds is expected elsewhere, without precipitation. The east wind may be accompanied by brisk, sometimes strong gusts. The temperature is between 6-12 degrees in the morning and 16-22 degrees in the afternoon.

On Friday, the sky will be very cloudy or overcast in the southwestern half of the country, rain and showers may occur there, and mostly sunny weather without precipitation is expected elsewhere. The east wind will be brisk, sometimes strong. The minimum temperature is likely to be between 6-13 and the maximum temperature between 13-22 degrees, it will be warmer towards the northeast.

On Saturday, mostly cloudy or overcast weather is likely in the southern and southwestern parts of the country, fewer clouds are to be expected elsewhere. Precipitation is more likely towards the southwest. The wind from the east and southeast will be brisk, sometimes strong. The temperature is between 7-13 in the morning and 15-20 degrees in the afternoon.

Cloudy weather is likely on Sunday, with an increasing probability of rain and showers moving towards the southwest. The northeast and east wind will be lively and strong at times. The temperature is likely to be between 8-13 degrees in the morning and 15-20 degrees in the afternoon.