Béla Merkely: this is what we expect in summer regarding the epidemiological situation

Not everyone can be vaccinated until the beginning of the summer, but enough people can get the vaccine by that time to drastically reduce the number of cases and thus get back to our normal lives.

Béla Merkely said to a reporter on the M1 channel.

The rector of Semmelweis University said this with the optimism that characterized his earlier statements, but of course, as usual, he relied on known data.

Regarding vaccines, he said that the best vaccine is what is available.

According to him, Johnson & Johnson’s 66 percent single-dose vaccine is also good,

the point is not necessarily not to catch the virus, but not to make us seriously ill.

He believes that vaccinations may sooner or later help us get rid of coronavirus, which over time will either completely disappear or be tamed into a harmless cold.

