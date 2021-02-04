Ninety-square-meter family house burned in Hosszúpályi – A man died

A man died in a ninety-square-meter family house that caught fire in Hosszúpályi, Hajdú-Bihar County, Rózsa Street. In one of the rooms in the house, the bed, the closet next to it, the table, and the tapestry burned, the county disaster management announced on Feb. 3.

Two police officers brought a man out of the smoke-filled building, and he was handed over to the ambulance staff, but they could not save his life. The professional firefighters from Debrecen and the municipal firefighters of Debrecen intervened at the scene around 11 p.m. Disaster management has launched a fire investigation procedure to find out the cause of the fire.

debreceninap.hu