With the help of half a billion forints – churches, community buildings, parishes and kindergartens were renovated in Debrecen

More than half a billion forints of developments have been completed in the area of ​​the Roman Catholic Diocese of Debrecen and Nyíregyháza: churches, community buildings, parishes and kindergartens have been renovated with non-refundable subsidies, the diocesan press service told MTI.

Using more than HUF 228.8 million in non-refundable support, the 25 institutions of the diocese were renewed, but they also got access to community programs and event series.

With the help of the program, the interior of the Church of the Incarnation in Debrecen, the roof structure of the church in Nyíregyháza-Borbánya, the plinth and windows of the church of St. Stephen in Debrecen and the floor of the church in Demecser were renewed. The Philippine church, the parishes of Nyíregyháza-Oros, Fehérgyarmat, Pócspetri and Balkány, as well as the chapel of Tyukod were also renovated.

From the support used between the beginning of 2018 and the end of 2020, parish camps were also organized in Püspökladány and in the parish of St. Stephen in Debrecen. In Nyíregyháza, community programs were organized at the diocesan pastoral institute, and pilgrimages were organized in several church communities.

A kindergarten was built on the property of István Báthory, a Catholic kindergarten, a bilingual primary school and a grammar school in Váradi Street, in Nyírbátor were established with more than HUF 268 million in non-refundable support from the Hungarian Catholic Church’s national kindergarten development program.

“With the implementation of the investment, the Catholic faith can be experienced from kindergarten to high school in the Nyírbátor institution. The opportunity offered to parents and children will strengthen the Christian community in the city,” the statement said.

With the support of the project, a three-group kindergarten was built including a gym, service rooms, an office, and an individual employment and development room, they added.

It was also mentioned that a non-refundable grant of HUF 100 million was won “for the preparation of the renovation of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Nyíregyháza and the Diocesan Pastoral Institute, which is important for the faith of local ethnic communities, and for the implementation of the first phase of the investment”.

