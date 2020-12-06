Government Stops Covid Testing of Teachers

Mass testing of Hungarian teachers began during the last week of November. 73 percent of them took part in the testing and 2170 turned out to be Covid positive.

The testing of teachers will be stopped, according to a letter sent by Csongrád Csanád County Government Commissioner to the county’s educational institutions and published by the Democratic Union of Teachers. Erzsébet Nagy, the head of PDSZ, told RTL Híradó that schools in other counties had also been notified of the cessation of testing.

PM Viktor Orbán said in early November that teachers would be tested not only once, but weekly. At that time, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the prime minister’s office, said that they hoped to slow down the epidemic. The prime minister said on Saturday that the Operations Staff would later decide whether to continue testing.

RTL Klub