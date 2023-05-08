A four-day professional forum on the treatment of diabetes patients was organized by the University of Debrecen

In the following years, the number of diabetics in Hungary may continue to increase due to the increase in the frequency of overweight and obesity, environmental effects and viral infections. That is why the University of Debrecen Clinical Center is constantly expanding its system of diabetes and dietetic care – it was announced at the congress of the Hungarian Diabetes Association that started on Thursday in the Kölcsey Center, writes unideb.hu.

At the four-day professional forum, more than a thousand specialists: diabetologists, internists, pediatricians, cardiologists, family doctors and health workers from Hungary and neighboring countries will discuss the current issues of the topic. The participants can hear a total of almost 80 presentations in eight sections – informed István Wittmann, president of the Hungarian Diabetes Society, internist, diabetologist, and Tamás Várkonyi, general secretary of the society, internist, diabetologist, at the opening of the event on Thursday. Several experts from the University of Debrecen will give presentations at the meeting.

Every year, almost 10,000 adults and children are treated for diabetes in the University of Debrecen Clinical Center. In line with the continuous increase in the number of patients, the number of specialists with a diabetes license exam at the Internal Medicine Clinic is increasing year by year, 6 specialists obtained diabetology certification in the past year, and the number of diabetes specialist assistants is also constantly increasing

– Mariann Harangi, the University professor of the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, head of the Certified Diabetes Care Center of the Hungarian Diabetes Association.

In recent years, the diabetology practice has been supplemented with dietetic counseling and patient education by diabetology specialist assistants. A Neuropathy Center was set up in the building of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center Internal Medicine Clinic to screen and care for the nervous system complications of diabetes. On both campuses of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, in cooperation with nephrologists, screening and treatment of kidney disease is carried out in the case of diabetic patients.

Genetic screening for rare, hereditary diabetes was introduced at the Department of Molecular Genetics of the Institute of Laboratory Medicine of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center. The clinic acquired so-called continuous tissue glucose monitors, which significantly help the treatment of type 1 diabetes patients, but can also be used in the therapy of difficult-to-adjust type 2 diabetes patients. With the advent of insulin sensors and pumps, pump centers were established. The Internal Medicine Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center provides the most up-to-date treatment options for diabetes patients in the region with this wide-spectrum care system

– explained Mariann Harangi.

At this year’s congress of the Hungarian Diabetes Society, a total of almost 80 lectures will be given in eight sections. The focus will be on sugar metabolism, but it will also be discussed, for example, the closely related fat metabolism, the role of the liver, and skin diseases related to diabetes.