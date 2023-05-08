Meeting of the board of trustees of the maintenance foundation of the University of Debrecen

The board of trustees of the Gróf Tisza István Foundation for the University of Debrecen, which maintains the University of Debrecen, approved the amendments adopted by the Senate. Among the items on the agenda, the board decided, among other things, on employment rules, the modification of the institution’s organogram, the issuance of a general vice-rectors mandate and the launch of new master’s degree programs, writes unideb.hu

At its April meeting, the board of trustees of the Gróf Tisza István Foundation for the University of Debrecen approved the amendments that apply to the filling of individual positions, the application procedure and other employment rules. In addition, the board accepted the amendment of the organizational chart attached to the main part of the Organizational and Operational Regulations of the University of Debrecen and its Founding Deed, as well as the compliance regulations of the institution.

The board of trustees supported the appointment of Károly Pető as general vice chancellor based on the Organizational and Operational Regulations of the University of Debrecen.

The dean election held at the Faculty of Engineering was also discussed at the meeting, the board approved the appointment of Géza Husi as dean. The board also dealt with the establishment of new master’s courses, and accordingly accepted the launch of the pharmaceutical development research-management master’s course and the doctor-economist master’s course.

All members of the board of trustees, the secretary of the board and two members of the supervisory board were present at the meeting.