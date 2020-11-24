Moving Up the RUR Thematic Rankings

The University of Debrecen has improved its position in yet another Medical Sciences subject ranking. Compared to its last year’s performance, UD has gained 50 places to become one of the top 300 universities offering degree programmes in medical sciences in the Round University Thematic Rankings.

In the most recent Medical Sciences subject ranking of the Moscow-based independent organisation, UD has moved up 50 places to the 296th position with 54,790 points, compared to the 346th place achieved last year.

The Round University Ranking (RUR) 2020 Medical Sciences World University Ranking considers the performance of 574 leading universities around the world. The organization evaluates all universities based on the same 20 indicators and four key areas of university activities – Teaching (accounts for 40% of the total score), Research (40%), International Diversity (10%) and Financial Sustainability (10%) – as the RUR World University Rankings, in which UD is ranked 547th.

Besides Medical Sciences, UD is also ranked in the other three subject areas, namely Life Sciences, Natural Sciences and Technical Sciences, taking positions 383, 227 and 598, respectively.

The RUR 2020 Medical Sciences World University Ranking list is led by three US universities: Harvard University, Northwestern University and Washington University in St. Louis.

The RUR Subject Ranking is the 2nd list in which UD has shown major progress in the area of Medical Sciences. Last time the University of Debrecen gained 100 places to finish among the best 500 universities in the Times Higher Education thematic Ranking.

Press Office – unideb.hu