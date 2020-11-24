Mass Testing, Schools in Focus

The prime minister is emphasising the importance of keeping schools and kindergartens open.

Efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus will focus on targeted mass testing of essential workers and on keeping schools operational this week, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Monday morning, after meeting the operative body responsible for handling the epidemic. “We are fighting in schools and kindergartens so that they can remain open,” Orbán said in a video posted on Facebook. He said the public education system had “withstood the challenges last week, and we hope it will do so this week too.”

The majority of the 47,000 employees in social care homes and 191,000 in public education facilities are expected to sign up for the testing, which is voluntary, Orbán said. In order to complete such a task, 2,000 university students have been employed, he added.

Meanwhile, a daily timeframe for shoppers older than 65 is being reintroduced from Tuesday with the aim of protecting the elderly from the coronavirus epidemic.