U.S. Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Hungary

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, arrived in Hungary Tuesday morning for an official visit.

They were received at Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc International Airport with a military honor guard by Péter Szijjártó, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

During the visit, the Vice President will hold talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and the two will deliver a speech at a large gathering at the MTK Sportpark, organized to celebrate Hungarian-American Friendship Day.

(MTI)