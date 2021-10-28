One of the best bodybuilders in the world is a student of the University of Debrecen

As a member of the Hungarian team, she was second in the Junior Model Physique category and third in the Model Physique category in the XII. Dorottya Kovács, a third-year student studying English-physical education at the University of Debrecen, at the WBPF World Bodybuilding Championship.

Due to the improvement of sports performance and the excitement of racing, Dorottya Kovács started working in bodybuilding. WBPF World Bodybuilding Championships. She also achieved excellent results at the Austrian Cup in Vienna over the weekend: she also won in the Junior Model Physique and Model Physique categories. Since she finished in the lead in both, she was also able to run in the absolute election, where she also won.

