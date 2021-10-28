Health professionals were awarded at the University of Debrecen

The Pro Sanitate award was accepted by Mária Papp, head of the Division of Gastroenterology of the University of Debrecen, vice-president of the Clinical Center and Tibor Tóth, head of the Outpatient Care Center in Budapest on Tuesday. The award recognized their outstanding professional activities.

Hungarian health care is based on the values of Christianity, love, attention and respect for each other, the Minister of Human Resources emphasized at the presentation of health professional awards in Budapest on Tuesday.

In his greeting, Miklós Kásler put it this way: in the perspective of medicine, Christianity has given a new approach, because it has prepared people for solidarity, for helping others, for supporting those to be guarded. Speaking to the laureates, Miklós Kásler said that they represent this Christian tradition: they set an example of humanity.

Mária Papp, professor at the University of Debrecen, vice-president of the Clinical Center responsible for conservative professions, and Tibor Tóth, head of the Outpatient Care Center, received the Pro Sanitate award for their outstanding professional activities in the field of healthcare.

The Batthyány-Strattmann László Prize went to seven, the Pro Sanitate Prize to seventy-nine, and twenty-three received a ministerial certificate of appreciation at Tuesday’s event in Budapest.

The awards were presented to the winners by Miklós Kásler, Minister of Human Resources and Parliamentary Secretary of State Bence Rétvári.

hirek.unideb.hu