Master’s degree in electrical engineering in the most modern industrial environment at the University of Debrecen

The practical training of master’s students in electrical engineering has begun at the Joint Department of Vehicle Mechatronics of Vitesco Technologies and the University of Debrecen. After four semesters of education, students can start their professional careers with experience that gives them a significant competitive advantage on the labor market.

The training of electrical engineering master’s students has started at the Department of Vehicle Mechatronics of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen, it was announced on the spot, in the Southern Economic Zone of Debrecen, at the Vitesco Technologies factory in Debrecen on Monday. As a result of the cooperation agreement signed between the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen and the company in October last year, students admitted to the master’s program, in addition to learning the theoretical university material, can get to know the automotive engineering work, the development and production of components for electric, hybrid and internal combustion drives in the factory.

The outsourced departments are needed so that our students can get as close as possible to the industry so that they can get to know the latest technological innovations and the corporate culture in practice. Fortunately, the majority of companies that produce products with high added value and high technological standards have established themselves in our region in recent years. Vitesco Technologies is also such a company

– emphasized the dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen.

Géza Husi said: the master’s program in electrical engineering, which starts with six students and lasts four semesters, was accredited by the Faculty of Science and Technology together with the Faculty of Informatics and the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Technology. In September and then in February, more students will be hired, so after the start-up, the training will take place with 20-25 people. The automotive industry turned to hybrid and electric drives, which created new challenges for suppliers. We can only meet these requirements if our team of professionals consists of well-trained and agile colleagues. The Department of Vehicle Mechatronics established with the Technical Faculty of the University of Debrecen gives us the opportunity to train talented young people who want to learn in the most modern industrial environment available

– said József Nyéki, production director of Vitesco Technologies Hungary Kft., head of the outsourced department.

József Nyéki added: Vitesco Technologies currently uses 60 types of technology available in the automotive and electronics industry, a significant part of which is state-of-the-art. In this way, students will be able to start their careers armed with experience that will give them a serious competitive advantage in the labor market. You can even find a job with them.

Gergő Tóth, a master’s student in electrical engineering, talked about the fact that anyone who wanted to participate in this kind of training had to look for further education in other cities.

We, the students, will be the biggest winners of this training. In the industrial measurement technology specialization, we expect that our experienced instructors will provide us with high-quality, life-like professional knowledge that will accompany us for the rest of our lives. I hope many people will choose this path

– he emphasized.

The Faculty of Science and Technology in Debrecen strives to follow industry trends and provide knowledge, as well as start courses and specializations that are organically linked to the development needs of the region and the country. Through the cooperation between the university and Vitesco Technologies, all courses related to the vehicle industry

– vehicle engineer, mechanical engineer, electrical engineer, and mechatronic engineer – receive significant educational support, added Dean Géza Husi.

Vitesco Technologies has been a strategic partner of the University of Debrecen since 2019. The company announced an internship program in 2020, as a result of which 16 former students are already working at Vitesco, in the office and production areas. Almost 80 percent of the former interns started their careers at the company.

unideb.hu