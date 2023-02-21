A high school student from Debrecen saved her classmate’s life

The National Ambulance Service shared a shocking but fortunate case on its social media page.

As it is written, a class of high school students from Debrecen was spending their lunch break in their classroom when one of the young people swallowed a bite and began to cough heavily and then choke. Several of her classmates immediately rushed to the girl, and one of the children ran to the nurse for help.

Panic broke out in the classroom, and everyone was terribly frightened, but one of the students, Jázmin, who was only 16 years old, knew what to do.

She immediately applied back blows, which managed to remove the foreign body from the respiratory tract in time, so emergency care was not necessary in the end. Jázmin is preparing to become a doctor, so she learned the basics of first aid as a child

– reads the Facebook post of the ambulance service.